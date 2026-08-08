At Least 8 Killed After Fuel Tanker Overturns Near Central African Republic Capital

At least eight people have been killed in a road accident south of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, after a tanker carrying flammable liquids overturned, the government said Saturday.

Authorities described the death toll as provisional, indicating that the number of casualties could change as emergency operations and assessments continue.

The circumstances that caused the tanker to overturn have not yet been fully disclosed. Authorities are investigating the accident while emergency teams work at the scene.

Further information on possible injuries, damage and the identities of the victims is expected as officials provide updates.