North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Into East Sea, Japan Says

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to Japanese authorities, marking another missile launch amid heightened regional tensions.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang appeared to have fired the ballistic missile and was monitoring its trajectory and potential impact. Details including the type of missile, launch location and flight distance were not immediately available.

The latest launch comes days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea, an action monitored by South Korea, Japan and the United States. (AP News)

The launch adds to growing tensions involving North Korea, Japan and South Korea as regional governments continue monitoring Pyongyang’s missile activity.