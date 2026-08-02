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BREAKING: Two firefighting helicopters collide while battling wildfires in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — Two helicopters reportedly collided mid-air while operating over active wildfires in Greece, according to a CGTN reporter.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, and there has been no immediate official information regarding injuries, fatalities, or the condition of the crews.
Greek authorities are assessing the incident as emergency operations continue in wildfire-affected areas. Further details are expected as officials provide updates.