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BREAKING: Israeli hospitals placed on full alert amid rising regional tensions
JERUSALEM — Israeli hospitals have reportedly been placed on full alert as regional tensions continue to escalate.
The heightened readiness comes amid growing concerns over a possible military confrontation involving Iran, with hospitals instructed to prepare for potential emergency situations.
Israeli authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the reason for the nationwide alert or whether it is linked to a specific threat. Further information is expected as the situation develops.