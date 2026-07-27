ICE Operation Underway in New York City, Arrests Reported in Queens

A federal immigration enforcement operation is underway in New York City, with multiple law enforcement sources telling NewsNation that officers have already made arrests in Queens and are expected to expand operations into other parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to the sources, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began the operation earlier Tuesday as part of ongoing immigration enforcement efforts. Authorities have not yet released the number of people taken into custody or identified those arrested.

The reported operation comes amid a broader nationwide increase in ICE enforcement activity under the Trump administration, with arrests rising significantly in recent weeks.

Federal officials have not yet issued a public statement confirming details of Tuesday’s operation, and additional information is expected as the enforcement action continues.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.