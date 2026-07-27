At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Farming Village in Nigeria, Locals and Amnesty Say

At least 30 people were killed in an attack on a farming village in Nigeria, according to local residents and Amnesty International, in one of the latest deadly assaults to hit rural communities in the country.

Witnesses said heavily armed attackers stormed the village, opening fire on residents and setting homes ablaze. Many people reportedly fled into nearby bushland as the violence unfolded.

Amnesty International condemned the attack and called on Nigerian authorities to swiftly investigate the killings, bring those responsible to justice, and strengthen security for vulnerable rural communities.

Violence targeting farming villages has become increasingly common in parts of Nigeria, where armed groups and long-running conflicts have claimed thousands of lives and displaced large numbers of people.

Nigerian authorities have not yet released an official casualty toll or identified the attackers. The motive for the assault remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.