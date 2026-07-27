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Iran Says There Are No Negotiations With U.S., Rejects Reports of Ceasefire

Published: 24 minute ago

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that there are currently no negotiations with the United States and rejected reports suggesting that a ceasefire is in place.

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In a statement, the ministry said, “There are no negotiations with the United States, and there is nothing called a ceasefire.”

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation about possible diplomatic contacts and efforts to ease regional tensions. Iranian officials have not provided further details regarding the statement.

Published: 24 minute ago
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