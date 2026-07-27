Breakingnews
Iran Says There Are No Negotiations With U.S., Rejects Reports of Ceasefire
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that there are currently no negotiations with the United States and rejected reports suggesting that a ceasefire is in place.
In a statement, the ministry said, “There are no negotiations with the United States, and there is nothing called a ceasefire.”
The remarks come amid ongoing speculation about possible diplomatic contacts and efforts to ease regional tensions. Iranian officials have not provided further details regarding the statement.