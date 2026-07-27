Heavy Rain Expected in New York City Tuesday; Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding

New Yorkers are being urged to prepare for the potential of heavy rainfall across New York City on Tuesday, July 28, with officials warning that localized flooding may develop during periods of intense rain.

Residents living in basements or low-lying areas are advised to move to higher floors if flooding occurs. Anyone outdoors or in flood-prone locations should seek higher ground as conditions worsen.

Officials also urge anyone who must travel during heavy rain to use extreme caution, as flooded roadways can become dangerous with little warning. Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded streets.

Emergency officials encourage residents to stay informed by monitoring weather forecasts and alerts as conditions develop throughout Tuesday.