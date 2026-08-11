A Tornado Warning continues for Hammond, Gary and Merrillville, Indiana, until 11:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a dangerous storm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes East Chicago, Highland, Griffith, Schererville, Hobart, Lake Station, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and surrounding communities.

Approximately 479,410 people, 143 schools and 12 hospitals are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.