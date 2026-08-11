Tornado Observed: Warning Continues for Hammond, Gary and Merrillville, Indiana

A Tornado Warning continues for Hammond, Gary and Merrillville, Indiana, until 11:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday, with the National Weather Service indicating that a tornado has been observed.

The warning also covers East Chicago, Highland, Griffith, Schererville, Hobart, Lake Station, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and surrounding communities.

Approximately 479,410 people, 143 schools and 12 hospitals are within the warning area.

Residents should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.