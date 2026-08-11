A Tornado Warning continues for Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, Illinois, until 11:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the Chicago-area suburbs.

The warning area also includes Oswego, Yorkville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Lockport, Westmont, Darien, New Lenox and surrounding communities. No hail is expected with the storm.

More than 1.15 million people, 313 schools and nine hospitals are within the warning area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents across the warned area should remain in shelter, preferably in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows, until the warning expires or authorities give the all-clear.