Tornado Warning Issued for Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, Illinois

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Aurora, Joliet and Naperville, Illinois, until 11:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday, as a severe thunderstorm showing radar-indicated rotation moves through the area.

The warning also includes Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Lockport, Oswego, Yorkville, North Aurora, Westmont, Darien and New Lenox.

More than 1.2 million people, 327 schools and nine hospitals are within the warned area, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Residents should take shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.