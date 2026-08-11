Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Aurora, Elgin and Crystal Lake, Illinois

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Aurora, Elgin and Crystal Lake, Illinois, until 10:45 a.m. CDT Tuesday, with the storm capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The warning area also includes Woodstock, McHenry, Algonquin, Carpentersville, South Elgin, St. Charles, Batavia, Huntley and surrounding communities.

Pea-sized hail is possible, and a tornado is also possible with this severe storm, according to the National Weather Service warning graphic.

Approximately 776,000 people, 212 schools and eight hospitals are within the warned area. Residents should move indoors, stay away from windows and be prepared to take shelter immediately if a Tornado Warning is issued.