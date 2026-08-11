Bomb Squad and Robot Deployed as Evacuations Ordered in County Durham Town

A bomb squad and specialist robot have been deployed to Stanley, County Durham, after the discovery of a suspicious item prompted evacuations and a major emergency response.

Robert Terrace in Shield Row has been cordoned off while authorities investigate the item, with members of the public being urged to stay away from the area.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called to assist with a police incident at Robert Terrace shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents are being evacuated as a precaution while specialists examine the suspicious item. The circumstances surrounding the discovery remain under investigation.