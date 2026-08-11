U.S. Forces Fire on Container Ship Attempting to Breach Iran Blockade in Gulf of Oman

U.S. forces fired on a Panama-flagged container ship after it allegedly attempted to breach the American naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The vessel, identified as the Vela Nova, was reportedly struck by a missile fired from a U.S. military helicopter after its crew ignored warnings. The strike targeted the ship’s rudder and sparked a fire onboard, which was later extinguished.

The incident occurred about 71 nautical miles off the coast of Pakistan. All 17 crew members were reported safe, with no immediate casualties reported.

The incident marks a significant escalation in U.S. enforcement of its blockade of Iranian ports amid continuing regional tensions.