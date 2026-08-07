East Bridgewater Police Accused of Misinformation Over Suspect’s Identity in Assault Case

A dispute has emerged online over the identity of a suspect in an alleged attempted sexual assault involving a disabled woman in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Social media posts claim that police misidentified the suspect as a “Brockton man,” alleging instead that the individual is a Pakistani national. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and authorities have not publicly confirmed any alternative identity or immigration status.

East Bridgewater Police have not responded publicly to the online allegations. The investigation into the reported incident remains ongoing, and officials are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.