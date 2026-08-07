Turkish Airlines Flight TK7 Declares Emergency, Returns to Istanbul After Squawking 7700

Turkish Airlines Flight TK7 from Istanbul to Washington Dulles (IAD) declared an emergency by squawking 7700 and turned back toward Istanbul Airport, according to flight tracking data.

The Boeing 777-300ER departed Istanbul as scheduled before reversing course over the region and beginning its return to the departure airport. The reason for the emergency has not yet been disclosed by the airline or aviation authorities.

A 7700 squawk is the universal transponder code used by aircraft to indicate a general emergency, which can result from a variety of situations, including technical issues, medical emergencies, or other onboard events. It does not, by itself, identify the specific cause.

Further information is expected once Turkish Airlines or aviation officials provide an update.