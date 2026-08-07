Bomb Threat Prompts Major Police Response at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena

A bomb threat targeting Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California, prompted a large law enforcement response Friday morning as authorities worked to determine whether the threat was credible.

According to city officials, the threat was received at approximately 5:49 a.m. and was allegedly made by an extremist group known to law enforcement. Officials have not released additional details about the group or the nature of the threat.

Hospital officials diverted emergency ambulance traffic while police conducted security operations to clear and secure the facility. Authorities have not announced any explosives being found, and the investigation remains ongoing as officers continue to assess the credibility of the threat.