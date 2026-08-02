At least 5 dead, 41 missing after ferry carrying 250 people catches fire off Indonesia

SUMENEP, Indonesia — At least five people have died and 41 others remain missing after the passenger ferry KM Mutiara Sentosa 2 caught fire in the Java Sea off Madura Island, near Sumenep Regency, Indonesia.

The ferry, carrying around 250 passengers and crew, is believed to have caught fire just hours after departing Surabaya en route to Makassar.

A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway, with emergency boats and rescue teams deployed to evacuate survivors and search for those still missing.

Authorities said rescue efforts have been complicated by inaccurate passenger manifests, making it difficult to determine the exact number of people on board. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the casualty figures could change as search operations continue.