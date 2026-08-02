Red Alert issued for extreme heat in Gran Canaria as temperatures exceed 40°C

LAS PALMAS, Spain — Spain’s national weather agency (AEMET) has issued a Red Alert for Gran Canaria as maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C (104°F).

The warning covers the eastern, southern, and western parts of the island, as well as higher elevations, and will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. local time (Canary Islands) on Monday, August 3.

AEMET warns of extraordinary danger due to the extreme heat and urges residents and visitors to take maximum precautions, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the hottest hours, stay hydrated, and follow guidance from local authorities.