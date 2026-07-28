Police Release More Images in Appeal Following Disorder During Celtic Title Celebrations in Glasgow, Scotland

Police Scotland have released a further series of images of people they believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into disorder that followed Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title celebrations in Glasgow, Scotland.

The latest appeal forms Part 2 of a three-part image release as officers continue efforts to identify those involved in incidents that occurred in Glasgow city centre during the celebrations. Police are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals pictured, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Authorities said public assistance remains crucial as inquiries into the disorder continue.