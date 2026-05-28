Video (Update): Swiss Police Classify Winterthur Train Station Stabbing as Terror Attack, Suspect Arrested

Swiss authorities have declared the stabbing attack at Winterthur train station a terrorist act after three people were injured on Thursday. The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

(Update): Swiss Police Classify Winterthur Train Station Stabbing as Terror Attack, Suspect Arrested pic.twitter.com/4uD0imB7qL — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 28, 2026

Three men, aged between 28 and 52, were wounded in the attack. One victim underwent surgery, while the others were treated for less serious injuries. Investigators believe the suspect acted alone, and authorities have noted that he was previously known to law enforcement for alleged links to ISIS propaganda activities.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the full motive behind the attack.