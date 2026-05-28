Pressure Reported to Issue $250 Bill Featuring Donald Trump Despite U.S. Law Ban

Reports say U.S. officials have been pushing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to consider issuing a new $250 banknote featuring Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post, the push began last year from Treasury officials, including Brandon Beach and adviser Mike Brown.

However, staff at the Bureau reportedly raised concerns and requested clarification, noting that federal law prohibits living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency. If approved, the move would mark the first time in over 150 years that a living person appears on American banknotes.