Van Nuys Airport stolen plane crash incident unfolded Thursday morning after a small aircraft that had been reported stolen slammed into the exterior wall of a hangar, authorities said.

Law enforcement confirmed that a suspect is now in custody following the crash at the airport in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. No immediate information was released regarding injuries or the extent of damage.

According to KABC, investigators are reviewing how the plane was accessed and what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.