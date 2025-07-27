Walmart Stabbing in Traverse City: Victim’s Granddaughter Shares Details Online

A new personal account has surfaced following the Walmart stabbing in Traverse City, shedding light on the terrifying moments during the attack that left multiple people injured.

In a social media post, a user identified as @jerichoking19 stated that their grandmother was one of the victims:

“My grandma was one of the people attacked, she said someone was going crazy with a blade of some kind and just started attacking.”

The user later added that the victim sustained a cut to the chin, but that was all the family knew at the time of the post. The family lives in South Dakota, making it difficult to obtain real-time updates.

“We live in South Dakota so it’s hard to know what’s going on fully. Thank you for the kind words,” they wrote.

The Walmart stabbing in Traverse City, Michigan, prompted a heavy police and EMS response. Multiple victims were transported to nearby hospitals, and police have confirmed that a suspect is in custody. The motive for the attack has not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities continue to urge witnesses to come forward with any information or footage that could aid the case.