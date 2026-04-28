Video shows a possible tornado on the ground between Breese and Carlyle, Illinois, just north of Highway 50.

Video: Tornado Touchdown Suspected Between Breese and Carlyle Illinois https://t.co/enK3HMWzmk pic.twitter.com/atGMV6E6tX — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 28, 2026

The footage captures power flashes illuminating the storm, indicating likely damage to electrical lines.

Severe weather continues to impact the region as officials monitor conditions closely.

Residents are urged to remain alert and take shelter if warnings are issued.

The situation remains active as more information becomes available.