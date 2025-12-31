A 31-car CSX freight train carrying molten sulfur derailed earlier today in Todd County, Kentucky, triggering a chemical leak and fire, authorities confirmed.

Video: CSX Freight Train Carrying Molten Sulfur Derails in Kentucky, Sparks Fire https://t.co/qVFAPCWzgw pic.twitter.com/kr6AvvmlY7 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 30, 2025

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene and secured the area. Officials said there was no damage to nearby homes, and no immediate injuries were reported. As a precaution, responders monitored air quality and worked to contain the leaking material.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, and CSX officials are assisting local and state authorities as cleanup operations continue.

The situation remains under control, officials said.