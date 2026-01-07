Powerful Earthquake Reported Near Davao Oriental, Philippines

Davao earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7 struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 11:02 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The quake originated at a depth of 42 kilometers and was located approximately 47 kilometers south-southeast of Manay. Intensity II shaking was reported in Davao City, while instrumental intensity IV was recorded in Malungon, Sarangani.

No immediate reports of major damage or casualties were released. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and assess possible aftershocks.