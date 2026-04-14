Elko Regional Airport Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect in Custody

Elko Regional Airport shooting left at least two people dead after an active shooter incident inside the terminal building in Elko, Nevada, according to reports.

Authorities responded quickly to the scene following reports of gunfire inside the airport.

Active Shooter Inside Terminal

Officials said the Elko Regional Airport shooting occurred within the terminal, prompting an immediate law enforcement response.

Passengers and staff were secured as officers moved to contain the situation.

Suspect in Custody

Authorities confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No further details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Casualties Reported

At least two people were killed in the incident, though officials have not yet confirmed additional details about victims.

The full extent of injuries remains unclear.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the Elko Regional Airport shooting.

Further updates are expected as officials release more information.