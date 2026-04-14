Video: Tornado Hits Ottawa Kansas, Injuries Reported After Structures Collapse

A damaging tornado in Ottawa, Kansas has caused injuries, including to children, after multiple structures collapsed.

Tornado Hits Ottawa Kansas, Injuries Reported After Structures Collapse https://t.co/9PU5JHCiw2 pic.twitter.com/AlQUHpCk2J — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 14, 2026

Emergency crews are responding across the area as damage reports continue to come in following the storm.

Officials confirmed that several buildings were impacted, with significant structural damage reported.

Search and rescue efforts are underway as responders work to locate and assist those affected.

The full extent of injuries and damage is still being assessed as the situation remains active.