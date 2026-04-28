Plan to feature Donald Trump on U.S. passports draws scrutiny

Additional details have surfaced about a reported plan by the U.S. Department of State to include an image of President Donald Trump in United States passport designs—an unprecedented move in U.S. history.

According to The Bulwark, the proposal involves placing Trump’s official inauguration portrait on an interior page of the passport, alongside historic imagery such as the Declaration of Independence, and potentially incorporating his signature as part of the design.

The report suggests the idea could begin with a limited pilot release before any broader rollout, pending internal approvals. Officials have not publicly confirmed the plan.

If implemented, the change would mark a significant departure from long-standing U.S. practice, as American passports traditionally feature national symbols and historical figures rather than a sitting president. The proposal is already generating debate over precedent, symbolism, and the politicization of official documents.

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