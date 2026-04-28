FCC Move Targets Disney TV Stations in Unprecedented Licensing Action

The FCC is expected to issue an order directing Disney’s owned-and-operated television stations to file broadcast license renewals ahead of schedule, according to a source.

The move has been described as “unprecedented”, raising questions about regulatory oversight and media practices.

Sources indicate the action may be connected to recent on-air remarks during an ABC late-night show, though officials have not publicly confirmed details.

The decision could impact multiple Disney-owned stations nationwide.

Further information is expected as the situation develops.