News
Clifford Phillips Identified as Suspect in Wilmington Shooting
Clifford Phillips has been identified by authorities as the likely suspect in the shooting at a DMV in Wilmington, Delaware, according to officials familiar with the investigation.
Law enforcement has not released full details regarding a motive or ideological background, and officials emphasized that the case remains under active investigation. Charges and additional information are expected to be announced pending further review.
Police continue to urge the public to rely on verified updates from official sources.