Clifford Phillips Identified as Suspect in Wilmington Shooting

Clifford Phillips identified by officials as suspect in Wilmington DMV shooting investigation

Clifford Phillips has been identified by authorities as the likely suspect in the shooting at a DMV in Wilmington, Delaware, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Law enforcement has not released full details regarding a motive or ideological background, and officials emphasized that the case remains under active investigation. Charges and additional information are expected to be announced pending further review.

Police continue to urge the public to rely on verified updates from official sources.

