Brown University shooter manhunt has expanded to New Hampshire, where police activity is underway in Salem, according to multiple law enforcement sources cited by Boston 25 News.

Sources said the activity is connected to the ongoing search for the suspected shooter. Authorities have obtained a signed arrest warrant, according to CNN and Boston 25 News. The FBI is involved, and the operation is based in or near the Boston area, investigators said.

Police activity reportedly began Thursday afternoon, though officials have not released a precise location. The situation remains active and developing.