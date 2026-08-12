Houthis Say They Targeted Saudi Military Equipment Ship in Bab el-Mandeb

Yemen’s Houthi movement said it targeted a vessel it described as carrying Saudi military equipment while passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

According to Yemen’s coast guard, a commercial ship was struck in the attack, leaving 6 people dead and 10 others injured.

At the same time, the Houthis said they remain open to dialogue with Saudi Arabia, while warning that attacks on Saudi-linked vessels and military targets would continue until their demands are addressed.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said the group’s negotiating team remains in contact with regional and international parties over the current situation. He accused Riyadh of rejecting negotiations and preparing further military steps in Yemen.

The Houthis said any future political process must address key economic and humanitarian issues, including reopening airports and ports, paying public-sector salaries, and resuming Yemeni oil and gas exports.

There was no immediate response from Saudi authorities to the Houthi statements.