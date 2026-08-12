Iran Says No Talks Underway to Extend U.S. Ceasefire, Reuters Source Says

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that there are currently no discussions to extend a ceasefire with the United States, arguing that no formal start date for the ceasefire was established and therefore there is “nothing to extend.”

The source accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding roughly 48 hours after it was reached, and said the focus of current discussions is instead on getting the United States to return to the terms of the agreement.

According to the source, talks are now centered on defining a clear timeframe for U.S. commitments under the memorandum, rather than negotiating an extension of the ceasefire.

The comments highlight continuing uncertainty over the status of the U.S.-Iran arrangement and the conditions required for it to remain in effect.