Man Critically Wounded in Suspected Stabbing Attack Near Derech Abraham Farm, Two Suspects Detained

Initial reports indicate that a man in his 50s was critically wounded in a suspected stabbing attack near the Derech Abraham farm after a fire was reportedly set in the area.

According to preliminary information, residents of the farm responded to extinguish the fire when the man was allegedly stabbed in the chest. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene before transporting him in critical condition for further medical care.

Authorities said two suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident. It remains unclear whether the suspects were subdued by a farm security guard or by Israeli soldiers responding to the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, and further details are expected as the situation develops.