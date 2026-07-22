Powerful Explosion Heard on Iran’s Lark Island Following Suspected U.S. Missile Strike

LARK ISLAND, Iran — Reports have emerged of a powerful explosion on Iran’s Lark Island, with local residents saying they heard a loud blast amid claims of a suspected U.S. missile strike.

According to initial reports, authorities are investigating the location of the reported impact and assessing whether any damage or casualties have occurred. No official confirmation has yet been issued regarding the cause of the explosion or the extent of any destruction.

The incident comes days after reported U.S. military strikes targeted facilities on Lark Island, including a maritime traffic control tower, as part of broader operations against Iranian coastal military infrastructure.

Officials have not confirmed whether the latest explosion is linked to military activity, and details remain limited as investigations continue.

Further updates are expected as Iranian authorities provide additional information.