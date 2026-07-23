Two stabbed in New York’s Upper West Side

2 stabbed in New York’s Upper West Side; suspect at large⚠️

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for a suspect after two men were stabbed on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon.

The first incident was reported at West 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Officials say a 40-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached from behind and stabbed once in the back.

The suspect then walked to West 86th Street and Central Park West and is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the chest.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers.