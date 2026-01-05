Arizona Supreme Court Evacuated After Suspicious Package Test

Arizona Supreme Court evacuation is underway after authorities reported that a suspicious package found inside the building tested positive for possible homemade explosives.

Officials evacuated and closed the courthouse, urging the public to stay away from the area. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and a bomb squad responded and remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities say the situation is active, and an investigation is ongoing as safety assessments continue.