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American Airlines Flight AA314 Declares Emergency En Route to Dallas
American Airlines flight AA314, traveling from Belize (BZE) to Dallas (DFW), has declared an emergency after squawking 7700, the universal code for an in-flight emergency.
The reason for the emergency has not yet been confirmed.
Air traffic controllers are monitoring the situation as the aircraft continues its route or prepares for a possible diversion.
No further details about the condition of the aircraft or passengers have been released.
The situation is developing as more information becomes available.