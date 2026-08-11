Casualties Reported After Ship Struck by ‘Unknown Projectile’ in Red Sea

Casualties have been reported aboard a commercial vessel after it was struck by an unknown projectile in the Red Sea, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The British maritime agency said it was monitoring the incident, as details surrounding the projectile, the vessel involved and the circumstances of the strike remained unclear.

The number and condition of the casualties have not yet been confirmed publicly, and there was no immediate confirmation of who was responsible for the attack.

The incident comes amid heightened security risks for commercial shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.