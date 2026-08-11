25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Outside Pub in Clapham, London

A 25-year-old man has been shot dead outside a pub in Clapham, southwest London, prompting a major police investigation.

The shooting occurred near the Landor Pub on Landor Road shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Residents reported hearing several loud bangs before emergency services rushed to the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said its first paramedics arrived within three minutes, alongside other emergency teams and a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have established cordons around the area, while forensic specialists are examining the scene and officers are seeking potential evidence from nearby surveillance and doorbell cameras.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.