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Newly released video appears to show the moment a 14-year-old suspect opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School (เทพศิรินทร์ นนทบุรี) in Bang Kruai, Thailand, in a shooting that has left eight people dead and dozens injured, according to the latest reports.

Video: New Footage Shows 14-Year-Old Opening Fire at Thailand’s Debsirin Nonthaburi School https://t.co/OglB8l0s0p pic.twitter.com/3jT7VDdJEy — Cedar News (@cedar_news) August 7, 2026

The footage, which has surfaced following the attack, appears to capture the suspect during the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the video, and it has not been independently verified.

Emergency responders rushed to the school after the attack, while police secured the scene and launched an investigation into the motive. Officials are continuing to assess the number of casualties and gather evidence as the investigation progresses.