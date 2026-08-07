Newly Released Photos Purport to Show Wreckage of U.S. F-15 Jet Claimed Shot Down by Iran

Newly published photos reportedly show what is claimed to be the wreckage of a U.S. F-15 fighter jet that Iran says it shot down. The debris was reportedly displayed at a private aerospace exhibition.

According to the reports, the exhibited aircraft fragments are being presented as parts of the American fighter Iran claims was destroyed during recent hostilities.

The authenticity of the photos and the identity of the wreckage have not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from the United States that an F-15 was lost.

The images emerge amid continued tensions between Iran and the United States, with competing claims surrounding recent military operations in the region.