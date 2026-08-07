Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Dallas; Suspect Flees Scene

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near 8550 Park Lane, where a suspect fled after an encounter with officers.

According to preliminary information released by police, officers responded to a call in the area when they encountered a suspect. During the interaction, an officer discharged their weapon, but the suspect escaped the scene.

Police confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident. Command staff and the department’s Public Information Officer are responding to the scene, and authorities are expected to provide additional details as the investigation continues.