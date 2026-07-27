Heavy Rain Threat Prompts Flood Alert Across New York City Tuesday

New York City is under an AccuWeather Alert for Tuesday as heavy rain and possible flooding are expected to impact the region, prompting city officials to urge residents to prepare for dangerous conditions.

The New York City Emergency Management Department warned New Yorkers to be ready for periods of heavy rainfall that could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said the downpours may lead to flooding of streets, highways, underpasses, and basements, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Residents are advised to move to higher ground during flooding and, if in a basement, relocate to a higher floor immediately.

City agencies have taken preventive measures by cleaning catch basins and removing street debris to improve drainage ahead of the storm.

Authorities are urging residents to limit travel during periods of heavy rain. Drivers should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, and pedestrians are warned not to walk through floodwaters, as water depth and hidden hazards can make conditions extremely dangerous.

Those caught outdoors during thunderstorms should avoid open areas and seek shelter inside a sturdy building whenever possible.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday. Scattered showers are forecast to continue into Wednesday, with additional chances for rain on Thursday and a slight chance of showers on Friday. Saturday is expected to bring the driest weather of the weekend before another chance of showers returns late Sunday.