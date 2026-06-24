Jet2 Flight LS257 Declares Emergency, Diverts to London Stansted

Jet2 flight LS257 has declared a general emergency while en route from Leeds Bradford Airport to Palma de Mallorca Airport.

The aircraft squawked 7700, the international emergency transponder code, and diverted to London Stansted Airport.

According to reports, the diversion was prompted by a medical emergency on board.

The flight is currently proceeding to Stansted, where emergency services are expected to meet the aircraft upon arrival.

No further details regarding the passenger’s condition have been released at this time.

The situation remains developing.