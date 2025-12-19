News
Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery Program
Trump suspends green card lottery in a move announced as breaking news, halting the Diversity Visa (DV) program that allows immigrants from underrepresented countries to apply for U.S. permanent residency.
No immediate details were provided on the duration of the suspension or how it will affect current applicants. The administration has previously criticized the program, arguing it should be replaced with a merit-based immigration system.
Further information is expected as officials release additional guidance.