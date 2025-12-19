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Suspected Shooter’s Car Found Abandoned in Salem, New Hampshire
Suspected shooter car found Salem New Hampshire as investigators continue an intense manhunt linked to the Brown University shooting, according to sources cited by Fox News.
The vehicle was discovered abandoned near a storage facility in Salem, authorities familiar with the investigation said. Officials have not publicly confirmed additional details about the vehicle or whether it contains evidence connected to the case.
Law enforcement activity remains active in the area as the investigation continues across multiple states.